Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale

Kigali, March 25 (IANS) Rwanda welcomed the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group's decision to withdraw from Walikale town, which it seized earlier in the week, as well as the Congolese government's decision to de-escalate hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Congo River Alliance, a political-military coalition that includes M23 rebels, announced on Saturday its decision to "reposition" its forces from Walikale and the surrounding areas. The move, it said, was intended to support peace initiatives and create conditions conducive to political dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict in eastern DRC.

In response, the Congolese military urged Congolese self-defence forces to de-escalate on the same day, emphasising the need to prioritise peace talks and advance the Luanda and Nairobi dialogue processes.

A statement from the office of the Rwandan government's spokesperson said: "Rwanda welcomes M23's announcement on the repositioning of its forces from Walikale in support of peace initiatives underway, as well as DRC's announcement that all offensive operations by FARDC (Congolese government forces) and Wazalendo (pro-government militia) will be halted."

"Rwanda is committed to working with all parties to ensure adherence to commitments, particularly in the context of the joint EAC-SADC summit process and other initiatives paving the way for a lasting political and security settlement in the region," the statement said.

Since intensifying its offensive last year, the M23 rebel group has seized large areas in DRC's eastern North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DRC has accused Rwanda of supporting the group, a claim Kigali denies. In turn, Rwanda accuses the DRC's military of collaborating with the Rwandan rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, which is accused of involvement in the 1994 genocide.

On Tuesday, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame called for a ceasefire during a surprise meeting in Doha, Qatar, their first since the M23 seized the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu this year.

