Rwanda declares end of Marburg virus outbreak

Kigali, Dec 20 (IANS) Rwanda on Friday announced the end of the Marburg virus disease outbreak, initially declared on September 27.

The announcement, by Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana at a press conference in the capital, Kigali, follows 42 consecutive days with no new cases after the discharge of the last confirmed patient, meeting World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Rwanda recorded its last confirmed case on October 30 and its last Marburg-related death on October 14.

"This is an important milestone for Rwanda's public health system. While we mourn the lives lost, we are encouraged by the progress made," Nsanzimana said.

"We have reached this point because of the dedication of our healthcare workers, the government, and our partners, whose seamless collaboration and swift, coordinated action made it possible to contain the outbreak effectively," he said.

"We have successfully identified the virus's zoonotic origin, and we continue to strengthen our surveillance systems," Nsanzimana added.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, resulted in 66 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths and 51 recoveries. Among the recoveries were two patients extubated after intensive care, marking a significant achievement in clinical management.

Nsanzimana emphasised that while the epidemic is over, preventive measures will remain in place. Rwanda plans to use GPS technology to track bats, the virus's primary carriers, to monitor their movements and habitats, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is work we will continue to undertake to identify the locations of these bats," he said. "This will allow us to monitor where they go and where they hide."

"This epidemic is unprecedented in our country and marks a significant challenge we have overcome," the minister said.

Brian Chirombo, the WHO representative to Rwanda, commended the country's efforts in managing the epidemic.

"In particular, I appreciate the strong leadership of the government and the collective effort of Rwandans in suppressing this epidemic that posed a serious threat to quality of life. Together, we fought it, and this victory was achieved," he said.

"However, this is not the end. The fight must continue," Chirombo said.

From the onset of the outbreak, Rwanda activated its pandemic response swiftly. A 24/7 command post was established to oversee all aspects of containment, including surveillance, testing, case management, vaccination, risk communication, and community engagement, according to the health ministry statement.

The government, healthcare workers, and partners collaborated in a coordinated, evidence-based approach to control the outbreak efficiently and promptly, the statement added.

The successful conclusion of the Marburg outbreak underscores Rwanda's commitment to strengthening its health systems and ensuring preparedness for future health emergencies, the ministry said.

The Marburg virus, a highly infectious pathogen with a fatality rate of up to 88 per cent, causes hemorrhagic fever. Symptoms, including high fever and severe headache, typically appear within a week of exposure.

It belongs to the same virus family as Ebola, according to the WHO.

