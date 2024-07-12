Russian medical team members injured in explosion in Syria

Damascus, July 12 (IANS) An explosive device detonated when a Russian medical team was assisting at a medical centre in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, leaving several injured, including a Russian officer, sources told the media.

The incident occurred during the Russian medical team's regular visit to the centre to provide medical aid for local communities, said the source on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The explosion resulted in injuries to several individuals, including a Russian officer who sustained minor wounds, a Russian translator, a Syrian translator, and a civilian, the source noted.

Additionally, two cars belonging to the medical team were damaged, and the medical centre's windows were shattered in the explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the incident, saying a Russian soldier, a translator, and a civilian were injured as an improvised explosive device went off in an ambulance belonging to the Russian forces near the Al-Lulua Medical Centre in Al-Hasakah city.

It said the explosion was heard in the area, causing material damage.

The observatory added that the injured had been transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The Syrian government controls a security zone in Al-Hasakah, where the US-backed Kurdish militias also control vast areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.