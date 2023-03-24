Russian economy returns to growth: PM

Moscow, March 24 (IANS) The Russian economy withstood Western sanctions in 2022 and is now back on a growth trajectory, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Last year was a "difficult adaptation period," Mishustin added on Thursday while delivering the government's annual report to the State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Let's be realistic -- external pressure is unlikely to ease. Nevertheless, we expect that as early as in 2024, the period of adaptation will end and Russia will embark on the path of long-term progressive development," he said.

Some international organisations predicted that the Russian economy will see positive dynamics in 2023, he told lawmakers.

Mishustin named six priorities for the government's work in 2023, including improving the welfare of citizens and saving people, strengthening technological sovereignty and achieving financial sovereignty, developing transport and public infrastructure, building ties with friendly countries, and searching for new partners.

