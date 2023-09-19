Russia withstands unprecedented sanctions pressure: Putin

Moscow, Sep 19 (IANS) Russia has withstood the unprecedented pressure from Western sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"We have withstood the absolutely unprecedented external pressure, the sanctions onslaught of some ruling elites in the ... Western bloc ... in individual countries that we call unfriendly," Putin said on Monday during a meeting on the federal budget for 2024-2026, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Russia's GDP has reached the level of 2021, and now, it is important to create conditions for further stable and long-term development," he said, announcing that the country's economic recovery period is now complete.

