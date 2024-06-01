Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners captured in war

Moscow/Kiev, June 1 (IANS) Russia and Ukraine have each exchanged 75 prisoners who were captured during their ongoing war, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The prisoner swap was carried out as a result of a negotiation process mediated by the UAE, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement.

The freed Russian soldiers will be taken to Moscow by military transport aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces, and will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation in the Defence Ministry's medical facilities, the Ministry added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War confirmed on Friday that 71 Ukrainian military members, among them six officers, and four civilians have returned home.

A total of 3,210 Ukrainians taken captive in the Russia-Ukraine war have been released under 52 prisoner exchanges between the parties since March 2022, it said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.