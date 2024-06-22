Russia open to dialogue with US amid global security concerns: Kremlin

Moscow, June 22 (IANS) Russia is ready for comprehensive dialogue with the US, particularly due to the rise of global security concerns, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Russian President said that we are ready for dialogue with the US... but only for comprehensive dialogue," Peskov said on Friday, adding that such talks are necessary as problems continue to mount, especially concerning the global security architecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such dialogue would need to be broad and cover all spheres, including the current Ukrainian crisis and "the direct involvement of the US in this conflict," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Peskov further noted that Russia's cooperation with its partners "is in no way directed against third countries," and is ultimately only aimed at improving the well-being of the people of those countries.

