Russia intercepts massive Ukrainian drone attack: Defence Ministry

Moscow, Sep 10 (IANS) Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 144 Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) overnight across nine regions, including the capital, Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the UAVs were part of a large-scale attempt by the Ukrainian military to launch a terrorist attack on Russian targets. The defence systems on duty successfully neutralised 144 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs, local media quoted the ministry as saying.

The breakdown of UAVs intercepted includes 72 over the Bryansk region, 20 over Moscow, 14 in Kursk, 13 in Tula, 8 in Belgorod, 7 in Kaluga, 5 in Voronezh, 4 in Lipetsk, and 1 in the Oryol region, according to reports by Xinhua, citing Russia's TASS news agency.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that despite the massive attack, no casualties or destruction were reported in his region. He praised the air defence forces for their successful interception.

Additionally, Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev reported no casualties or damage in his region following the attack.

Earlier in the day, Bogomaz took to his Telegram channel and reported that 59 enemy drones had been intercepted and destroyed by the air defence forces in Bryansk alone.

However, he added that there were no casualties or damage at the scene, and emergency services were currently working on site.

At the start of the month, the country's air defence had also intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions.

Nine of the downed drones targeted Moscow and the Moscow region, the statement said, adding that 46 drones were destroyed over the Kursk region, 34 over Bryansk, 28 over Voronezh, and 14 over Belgorod.

Several more were shot down over nine other Russian regions. The drones shot down resulted in a fire in a Moscow refinery and at a power plant in the Tver region neighbouring Moscow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.