Moscow, Sep 29 (IANS) It is necessary for Russia to increase defence spending in 2024 due to the "hybrid war that is being waged against the country", the Kremlin has said.

"It is clear that such an increase is ... absolutely necessary," local media reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov on Thursday noted that this is particularly significant in the context of the "hybrid war that is currently being waged against Russia", and the country's ongoing "special military operation", Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

