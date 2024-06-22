Russia to further develop nuclear weapons: Putin

Moscow, June 22 (IANS) Russia has plans to further develop its nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Our plans include further development of the nuclear triad as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and maintaining the balance of power in the world," Putin said on Friday at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The nuclear triad is a three-pronged military force structure of land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear bombs and missiles.

