Rushab Shah excels in Sportsbike Super Series with seven podium finishes in Dubai

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Bengaluru Super Bike rider Rushab Shah caused ripples by capturing six consecutive podium finishes in the National Sportsbike Super Series in Dubai, becoming the first Indian to excel in the Dubai National Championship season 2022-23.

Except in one race in which he had a high side, the Indian clinched seven podium finishes with two wins and five second-place finishes, from the 8 races in which he took part in his class.

Astride a humble Yamaha R6 in the Rookie Category, the talented rider punched above his weight gaining many top-5 finishes in the higher Super Stock Experts class which boasts many experienced riders with highly-engineered bikes.

The 27-year self-funded privateer made his stunning international debut, after three seasons in the Indian National Racing Championship, his team informed in a release on Friday.

A former athlete and golfer at the National level, Rushab, missed the first round of the season due to an injury he suffered at one of the Indian rounds but participated in all four remaining rounds in the Waleed Alshemais Dubai National Championship in the Super Stock 600cc Rookie class.

Taking part in eight of the 10 races without much seat-time on the rented bike, he managed to get on to the podium seven times in his class from Round 2 in November 2022 till Round 5 in March 2023.

"From single cylinder to four, and 40 BHP to 120 is a major shift and despite all the challenges, I managed to get into the top three consistently and fought for positions in the higher category too," said Rushab. an instructor of ISBK Racing Academy in Bengaluru where he trains youngsters.

Rushab, despite being born into a motorsports family, took up other sports after being initiated into karting at a young age.

"My mom was reluctant initially and so I took up athletics seriously and was able to bring laurels to my State consistently. But athletics taught me discipline and the importance of fitness which helps me greatly in motorsports," added Rushab.

Rushab crashed in the first race of the last round where he was fighting for third place in the Expert class before he suffered high-side fighting with his championship rival.

Later, he braved an injury in the second race, on the same day, to finish a creditable fourth overall after starting from P13, and he bulldozed his way to clinch a fine victory in his class. The winning hurrah has 'created hunger' in him and he is looking to return to Dubai again this year.

In the 8-lap final race, the rookie clocked a best lap of 2min, 13.383sec on the 5.39Km Grand Prix track, just less than 2-sec off the pace of the fastest Super Stock Expert bike.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.