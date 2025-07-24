Rummy row: Ajit Pawar to meet under-fire Minister Kokate on Monday as Oppn sharpens attack

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Amid chorus for resignation of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for playing rummy in the state council and statement that government is beggar and not farmers, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday hinted at some formal decision on his resignation will be taken after meeting the former on Monday.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and myself will together take a decision in this regard,” he said.

With Ajit Pawar’s statement, minister Kokate for a moment is relieved despite opposition and various farmers organisations organising protests across the state demanding his resignation.

“The information I got about the Agriculture Minister's video is that the incident took place inside the House. The entire area of the legislature falls under the jurisdiction of Council Chairman Ram Shinde and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. I know that they have also ordered an inquiry into it. An inquiry is underway into what exactly happened there. I have not met minister Manikrao Kokate yet,” he said during media interaction.

“We among the MahaYuti partners have discussed this before that everyone has a responsibility to the state, should speak, act and take decisions with caution. Such instructions have been given to all alliance ministers and senior leaders from respective parties. I have brought to minister Kokate’s notice twice in the past (after sparking controversies). I had told him to behave responsibly. Now this is for the third time (he has stoked row). However, the minister has said that he was not playing rummy. Minister Kokate has clarified by holding press conference. However, after I meet him on Monday there will be clarity,” said DCM Pawar.

To a question whether he will meet the Chhava Sanghatana leader Vijay Ghadge, who was assaulted by NCP workers on Sunday at Latur, Ajit Pawar said that anyone can meet him.

The Deputy Chief Minister, after taking the serious note of the incident, has sacked state NCP youth wing chief Suraj Chavan from the post.

On the suicide by a young contractor Harshal Patil from Sangli district for not receiving payment of Rs 1.40 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission work, Ajit Pawar said that he has already held a meeting with the contractors’ organisation.

“During the meeting it was come to know that a contractor had appointed a sub contractor who did not pay him. I am getting further details in this regard. However, a person’s life has been lost. The entire matter will be investigated,” he added.

He asked the representatives of the contractors’ association to give him details about the list of contractors with pending bills as there is a process of payment.

On the Opposition’s move to target the government on 'honey trap' scandal, Ajit Pawar challenged the opposition to give details instead of issuing threats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.