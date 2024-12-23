Rugby India launches Rugby Premier League with six city-based teams

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Rugby India, the national governing body for rugby, on Monday launched the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the world's first franchise-based league featuring six city-based teams showcasing the elite rugby talent globally. Set to debut in 2025, the Rugby Premier League will bring together the country's top rugby players with talent from top foreign players, giving a boost to the sport in the country.

The RPL is an outcome of a partnership between Rugby India and GMR Sports, a pioneer in India’s sports ecosystem. This partnership signifies a bold step forward for GMR Sports as it extends its legacy of innovation and excellence into the realm of Rugby 7s, one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic sports in the world.

Speaking on this transformative collaboration, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman of GMR Sports, said: "At GMR Sports, we believe in driving the future of sports in India by creating platforms that inspire athletes and fans alike. The Rugby Premier League is not just a league—it is a movement to bring world-class rugby to India while fostering grassroots development. Partnering with Rugby India reflects our commitment to creating opportunities and setting benchmarks for excellence in every sport we touch. We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new chapter in Indian sports."

"The Rugby Premier League promises to captivate audiences while building a strong foundation for rugby’s growth in India. By exposing young Indian talent to international players and top-tier coaching, the league aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for the sport, the stakeholders informed in a release on Monday.

Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, emphasized the league’s transformative potential. "The Rugby Premier League is a game-changer for rugby in India. With World Rugby’s support and GMR Sports’ expertise, we are set to deliver a league that showcases the finest talent and professionalism. Fans can expect nothing less than world-class rugby action that will inspire the next generation of athletes in our country."

The unveiling of city-based franchises, ownership details, and international coaches is scheduled for five weeks from now, promising to set the stage for an unforgettable debut season of the Rugby Premier League.

