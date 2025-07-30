Rs 700-crore super speciality cancer and research centre to come up in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 30 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on the proposed Rs 700-crore super speciality cancer and research centre to be built at Zemabawk in Aizawl, officials said.

A senior health department official said that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Government of India’s External Aided Project (EAP) would provide funds for the Mizoram state super speciality cancer and research centre.

Mizoram has the highest incidence of cancer in India, with an alarming 189.7 new cases per 100,000 population annually, compared to the national average of 98.5, the official pointed out.

He said that due to the lack of advanced cancer care facilities within the state, many patients are referred outside Mizoram, including Mumbai, for medical treatment, causing a heavy financial burden on the government and families alike.

According to the health official, cancer types most commonly found in India, in order of number of cases, include breast, stomach, cervix, lung, and oesophagus.

While Mizoram's most prevalent cancers are oesophagus, lung, stomach, breast, and cervix, which highlights the urgent need for a dedicated comprehensive cancer care centre within the state, he said.

For the Mizoram State Super Speciality Cancer and Research Centre, Rs 700 crore is estimated, with Rs 560 crore expected to be covered by a JICA loan. The Loan Agreement between the government of India and JICA was signed in February 2023. The loan carries an interest rate of 1.5 per cent and is scheduled for repayment starting in 2033.

Wednesday’s meeting included discussions on transparent and efficient selection of contractors and implementing agencies. A follow-up meeting will be convened soon to finalise these steps.

The meeting was attended by T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga, adviser to the Chief Minister, H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and other senior health officials.

