Rs 1,800 cr white topping project for pothole-free roads in Bengaluru: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Monday announced the construction of 157 km of white-topped roads in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

“The project has been undertaken to find a permanent solution to the roads in Bengaluru, which often develop potholes,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating white topping road works in Bengaluru.

“White-topped roads are being constructed with the objective that there should be no potholes on the major roads of Bengaluru. These roads will last for about 25 years.

“Every day, the road construction work will be launched in three to four wards. The work will be completed within the stipulated time,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

To solve the traffic congestion problem, it has been decided to construct 200 km of new roads, and the government has instructed that quality be ensured in the white topping work, Shivakumar added.

