RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The Hyderabad Heroes’ fourth consecutive win during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) has propelled them to the top of the points table and also made them the only unbeaten team in the tournament at this point.

In the other games played at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) on Friday, the Bengaluru Bravehearts registered a comprehensive win, and the Delhi Redz also picked up their second consecutive victory of the season.

Traditionally, teams from Chennai and Bengaluru have had an intense rivalry in Indian sport, and on Friday evening, during the Rugby Premier League, it was no different. The in-form Bravehearts put on an absolute clinic and won 26-0, handing the Chennai Bulls their first defeat of the season. This is also the first time in Season 1 of the GMR RPL that a team has kept a clean sheet.

Among the best teams in RPL’s first week, both sides played out a feisty first half, which included last-ditch tackles and impressive counterattacks from Chennai and Bengaluru. After a scoreless first half, the Bengaluru Bravehearts were the ones who broke through, stretching the Chennai Bulls’ defence and then going over the line.

At the heart of the Bravehearts’ attack was Liam Poulton, who scored a couple of tries in the second half and was ably aided by Pol Pla, adding a third try. Just before the final whistle, Philip Wokorach added a fourth try, whilst Akuila Rokolisoa converted three out of the four kicks.

Match two saw the Delhi Redz pick up some momentum in their campaign at Season 1 of the RPL as they defeated the Kalinga Black Tigers 21-7, registering their second consecutive win of the season.

The Kalinga Black Tigers kicked off the contest at a good speed and were pushing Delhi Redz’s defence back. The continued pressure eventually paid off, as Kyle Tremblay picked up a loose ball and ran through for a try, and Maurice Longbottom calmly put it between the posts.

However, before half-time, the Redz roared back into the contest. Matias Osadczuk and Patrick Okongo scored crucial tries, and then Osadczuk wasted no time with the conversions. Midway through the contest, the Redz led 14-7.

The Redz slammed the door shut on the Tigers’ attack in the second half and didn’t concede an inch. With the Tigers desperate to make progress in the attacking half, the Redz took advantage with Matteo Graziano scoring a try, and Deepak Punia converting the kick to put the seal on the contest. Eventually, the Redz won 21-7.

In the third and final game of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes took on the Mumbai Dreamers and won at a canter, despite an early scare. The Heroes won 19-12 and moved to the top of the points table, whilst the Dreamers are still looking for their first points.

The Mumbai Dreamers started brilliantly with a Penalty Try, which put them out in front within the first few minutes. The Dreamers’ fans were cheering on, but that didn’t last for too long.

Javed Hussein scored a try and Lautaro Velez converted his kick before the end of the first quarter, bringing the Hyderabad Heroes to level pegging. After that, Joji Nasova added a couple of more tries and converted a kick also. That put the Heroes out in front with a lead of 19-7.

However, the Dreamers were not allowing the Heroes to run away with the game. Henry Hutchison scored the first try for the Dreamers on the day, to reduce the deficit to 7, with 4 minutes to go.

Eventually, the Dreamers were unable to add more points to the tally, and the Heroes walked away with their fourth win.

