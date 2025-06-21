RPl Season 1: Chennai Bulls produce comeback for the ages, beat Bengaluru Bravehearts

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The Chennai Bulls returned to winning ways during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1, as they overcame a 17-point difference to win 31-24 against the Bengaluru Bravehearts at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), here on Saturday evening.

The Chennai Bulls drew first blood on the night as Joseva Talacolo went over the line at a good pace, and Joaquin Pellandini converted from close range. The Bulls, who had started the season brightly, were looking to return to winning ways, but the Bravehearts, who had defeated them in the return fixture, were up for the challenge.

Philip Wokorach and Tone Shiu scored a couple of tries each while Akuila Rokolisoa converted his kicks as the Bravehearts roared back and stormed into the lead. At half-time, the Bravehearts led 24-7. In the next four minutes, the contest turned on its head - Terry Kennedy and Joseva Talacolo added a try each for the Bulls, and Filipe Sauturaga was on hand to convert his kicks. With a quarter to go, the Bulls led by 2.

Vaafauese Maliko got himself on the scoresheet in the final few minutes as the Bulls ensured the comeback would not be thwarted. Eventually, the Bulls walked off with all the points in their bag.

Earlier, the in-form Bravehearts put on an absolute clinic and won 26-0, handing the Chennai Bulls their first defeat of the season. This is also the first time in Season 1 of the RPL that a team has kept a clean sheet.

Among the best teams in the RPL’s first week, both sides played out a feisty first half, which included last-ditch tackles and impressive counterattacks from Chennai and Bengaluru. After a scoreless first half, the Bengaluru Bravehearts were the ones who broke through, stretching the Chennai Bulls’ defence and then going over the line.

