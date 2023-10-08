Row over four UP female teachers making reels during school hours

Amroha, Oct 8 (IANS) A major controversy has erupted over four female teachers making reels during school hours and forcing students to 'like and subscribe' to their social media videos in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.

Several parents have stopped sending their children to the government primary school, alleging that the four female teachers were giving priority to self-promotion over duty.

Amroha district magistrate, Rajesh Kumar Tyagi, formed a three-member inquiry panel of women officers to look into the matter.

Block education officer has already submitted his preliminary findings to the education department and the committee has been asked to give its report within 15 days.

The school, running for the past few decades in theKhungawali area, has over 400 registered students.

"Our teachers made reels of their dance performances. They then uploaded them online and we were asked to share and like them on social media. We are usually not allowed to use mobile phones by our parents at home, but when under pressure, we borrow phones to like our teachers’ videos,” a student stated.

There were around 12 videos on a particular Instagram page which were deleted soon after the matter was taken up with the school authorities.

Block education officer, Aarti Gupta, said on Saturday, “We have received complaints that four teachers made Instagram reels and forced students to like them. We recorded statements of teachers, students and parents. Our probe is under way.”

One accused teacher, meanwhile, said, “Dancing is part of our extra-curricular activities. Unless we perform in front of these students, how will they learn? Our students have performed at different levels and brought laurels to the school. We are not aware of any video and do not have any social media accounts. Besides, we never force any student to do anything.”

School headmaster, Kamal Gupta, denied any protest by the students.

Gupta added, “Some students are from farming families and are busy harvesting paddy crops. About 213 of 445 registered students were present on Friday. The administration is investigating allegations against the four female teachers and action will be taken, if necessary.”

