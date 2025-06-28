Roston Chase slams umpiring decisions after West Indies’ defeat to Australia

Bridgetown, June 28 (IANS) West Indies new Test captain Roston Chase has voiced strong frustration over the umpiring standards during his side’s 159-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test, believing that questionable decisions had a significant bearing on the game’s outcome.

Chase doubled down on comments made earlier by head coach Daren Sammy, who had criticised TV umpire Adrian Holdstock after several decisions went against the hosts.

“This game is a frustrating one for me and for the team because we bowled out Australia for a relatively low score. We were very happy with that,” Chase said after the match. “But then there were so many questionable calls in the game and none of them went our way. I mean, as a player, you’re out there, you’re giving your all, you’re fighting. And then nothing is going your way. It could be heartbreaking.”

Chase pointed to key moments - including his own lbw dismissal despite a possible inside edge and Shai Hope’s departure to a sharp catch by Alex Carey - that derailed West Indies’ reply to Australia’s 180.

“Me and Shai Hope were going well and then, obviously, we had some questionable calls. That really set us back in terms of creating a big lead on the total that Australia set,” Chase added. “It’s clear to see anyone would feel bad or feel hurt about those decisions. You’re out there playing to win, giving it your all and it seems like everyone is against you.”

The West Indies skipper called for greater accountability for umpires, suggesting that officials should face penalties for clear errors.

“It’s frustrating because as players, when we mess up, when we get out of line, we’re penalised harshly. But the officials, nothing ever happens to them. They just have a wrong decision or questionable decision and life just goes on,” he said.

“You’re talking about guys’ careers. One bad decision could make or break a guy’s career. I just think that it should be an even playground in terms of when players step out of line, they’re penalised. I think that there should be some penalty put in place when you have blatant decisions going against you.”

Chase highlighted the disputed low catch taken by Hope to dismiss Travis Head on 53, which was ruled not out, as another turning point. “I think it was a big factor in the game because me and Hope were going well. We even had a catch that went against us in the first innings when we were bowling. So, you never know what the score could have been, but I don’t want to harp on it.”

On the other side, Australia captain Pat Cummins played down the controversy. “We appeal (and) if we think it’s close, use DRS and leave the rest up to the umpires,” Cummins said. “In some games, there’s a lot of 50-50 calls. Today we missed a few 50-50 calls that went against us. I think it’s cricket. I think it all balances itself out.”

Beyond the umpiring concerns, Chase admitted the West Indies let themselves down with their fielding, dropping seven catches across the Test. “There’s nothing I can say to justify the guys dropping the catches. We’ve been working hard on the slip catches. Every day, we try to take at least 30 to 40 catches. But practice and in the game is a big difference,” he said.

“I just think it’s more a belief. From the time one goes down, I think guys tend to get a bit nervous and second guess their catching ability, and sometimes it can throw you off. But once you put one down, you have to look forward to taking the next one.”

