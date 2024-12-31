Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle as club sits at bottom of Championship table

Plymouth, Dec 31 (IANS) England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Championship club Plymouth Argyle after the side sits at 24th place in the league table.

Alongside Rooney, Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland will also be departing the club. Rooney will be replaced by first team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will be in charge of the team for the game against Bristol City on Wednesday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with. Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results,” read the statement by Rooney.

Wayne Rooney has so far had a disappointing run as manager. His career began as a caretaker manager for Championship side Derby County, following which he was made the permanent head coach. After 73 games in charge, accumulating 1.14 points per game, Rooney resigned from the side amidst financial issues the club was facing.

Following his time in England, he moved to USA and became the head coach of Major League Soccer side D.C United for yet another short stint before deciding to ‘mutually part ways.’

Before being appointed as the head coach of Plymouth Argyle, Rooney also managed Birmingham City for 15 games, where he only registered two victories, four draws and faced nine losses before being sacked.

Plymouth Argyle currently sits at the bottom of the EFL Championship table with four wins, six draws and 13 losses in 23 games played this season.

“Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland.

“ We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage with updates on our new first team management staff in due course,” read the statement by the club.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.