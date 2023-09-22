Rondon strikes late as River Plate beat Atletico Tucuman

Buenos Aires, Sep 22 (IANS) Salomon Rondon scored late as River Plate clinched a 1-0 home victory over Atletico Tucuman in Argentina's Primera Division.

Rondon latched onto Pablo Solari's inviting cross from the right wing with an unstoppable 94th-minute header from the edge of the six-yard box, reports Xinhua.

It was no less than the hosts deserved after they controlled 77% of the total possession and had 25 shots on goal compared to five attempts by their opponents.

The result leaves River third in Group A with nine points from five outings while Atletico are 10th, three points further back.

In other Argentine Primera Division fixtures on Thursday, Belgrano won 3-0 at home to Platense, Union were held to a 0-0 home draw by Godoy Cruz and Argentinos Juniors eased to a 3-1 home victory over Talleres Cordoba.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.