Romania's constitutional court upholds rejection of Georgescu's presidential candidacy

Bucharest, March 12 (IANS) Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) upheld the Central Electoral Bureau's (BEC) decision to invalidate Calin Georgescu's candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in May.

The court on Tuesday unanimously rejected appeals against BEC's ruling, which had denied the registration of Georgescu's independent candidacy. In a press release, CCR confirmed its decision following deliberations.

In response, Georgescu stated in a video that his "mission" had been accomplished, claiming he had exposed "the demon in all its hideousness."

George Simion, leader of the AUR party and a Georgescu supporter, condemned the ruling on X, arguing that the court was undermining democracy and essential rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition's candidate, said on Facebook that while he had hoped to defeat Georgescu at the ballot box, all candidates must respect established rules.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu noted that peaceful protests from those dissatisfied with the decision reflected Romania's commitment to a stable social climate.

Georgescu, once a frontrunner in the presidential race, submitted his candidacy last Friday after CCR annulled last year's election results in December. However, BEC rejected his bid on Sunday, citing his failure to meet legal candidacy requirements, referencing the court's earlier ruling.

With the CCR's decision now final, Georgescu will not appear on the ballot. The first round of the new presidential elections is set for May 4, with a potential runoff on May 18.

