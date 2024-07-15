Romania extends red, orange heat warnings

Bucharest, July 15 (IANS) The Romanian National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has extended its red and orange heat warnings until Wednesday, affecting the entire country amid an ongoing heatwave.

Over three quarters of the country, including coastal areas, are under a Red Code alert on Monday and Tuesday, with severe heat expected to create temperatures between 37-42 degrees Celsius, with coastal areas reaching 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Meantime, Maramures and parts of eastern and northeastern Transylvania are under an Orange Code alert, facing extreme heat with temperatures ranging from 35-37 degrees Celsius. The thermal discomfort index (ITU) is expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, reported Xinhua news agency.

On Wednesday, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, most of Moldova, and southern Transylvania and Crisana will continue to experience Red Code conditions with temperatures ranging from 37-42 degrees Celsius, and from 33-36 degrees Celsius on the coast.

Additionally, an Orange Warning will be in effect on the same day in Maramures, parts of Crisana, Transylvania.

The ANM said that the heatwave will gradually subside in the latter half of the week, but high temperatures and thermal discomfort will persist, particularly in the southern half of the country.

