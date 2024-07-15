IANS Analysis: Civilian backlash against military dominance in Pakistan

New Delhi: The military wields unrivalled power in Pakistan, exercising unchecked authority over the nation's affairs.

They possess the capability to eliminate or imprison individuals at will, operating above any legal or governmental oversight. This dominance extends to the civilian government, which remains reliant on the military's support for stability and continuity.

The Pakistani political dispensation exemplifies this dependency with Imran Khan being the sole exception. He emerged as a rare voice of dissent, daring to speak out against the military's overreach.

In response, the Pakistan army has heavily relied on policing and extensive surveillance, utilising various agencies and institutions to subdue Imran Khan and his supporters. These punitive measures are systematically employed to suppress dissent and deter opposition.

This strategy of repression is central to Pakistan's military's pursuit of absolute power, ensuring that any challenge to their authority is swiftly and decisively neutralised.

The military's influence in Pakistan extends beyond its mandated role of national defense to other critical sectors and institutions such as the economy, food security, judiciary etc. This blatant military infringement has profound implications on Pakistan's development and the well-being of its citizens.

Take an example of food security.

Pakistan military's involvement in agriculture has grown extensively, with various military-owned corporations controlling significant portions of farmland and agricultural businesses.

Pakistan Army backed the Fauji Foundation, for example, is a major player in the agricultural sector, operating vast tracts of land and engaging in activities ranging from fertiliser production to dairy farming.

These military-run enterprises benefit from preferential treatment, including access to prime land and state subsidies, often at the expense of local farmers who struggle to compete on an uneven playing field.

Pakistan military's economic footprint is vast and pervasive. Through entities like the Army Welfare Trust (AWT) and the National Logistics Cell (NLC), the military controls a wide array of businesses, from banking and real estate to transportation and construction.

This economic dominance allows the military to accumulate substantial wealth, further entrenching its power and influence. The monopolistic practices of these military-run enterprises stifle competition and innovation, hindering the economic growth and development of Pakistan.

Moreover, the military's economic interests often clash with national priorities, leading to resource misallocation and inefficient use of public funds.

The military's stranglehold on the economy also extends to its drain on the resources of ordinary citizens. The defence budget of Pakistan is disproportionately high, consuming a significant portion of the national budget. This allocation of resources comes at the expense of critical social services such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

For instance, in the fiscal year 2022-2023, defence spending accounted for approximately 16 per cent of the total budget, whereas education and healthcare received only 9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. This imbalance has dire consequences for the population, particularly the poor and vulnerable who rely on public services for their basic needs.

The burden of sustaining the military's lavish expenditures falls squarely on the shoulders of the Pakistani people. Taxpayers are compelled to fund the military's vast array of businesses and luxury facilities, including exclusive housing schemes, golf courses, and resorts.

This diversion of public funds not only deprives citizens of essential services but also exacerbates social inequality. The military elite enjoys a privileged lifestyle, insulated from the economic hardships faced by the general population. This disparity fosters resentment and deepens the divide between the military and civilian sectors of society.

Furthermore, the military's control over key industries and resources limits opportunities for civilian enterprises and stifles entrepreneurial spirit. Young entrepreneurs and small business owners find it increasingly difficult to thrive in an environment dominated by powerful military-run conglomerates.

This stifling of economic diversity and innovation undermines the potential for sustainable economic growth and job creation, trapping many Pakistanis in a cycle of poverty and dependence.

In addition to economic dominance, the military exerts considerable influence over political processes, ensuring its interests are safeguarded regardless of which civilian government is in power.

Pakistan military's deep involvement in politics includes manipulating elections, curtailing media freedom, and suppressing political dissent. This interference erodes democratic institutions and processes, undermining the legitimacy and effectiveness of the civilian government. Political leaders who dare to challenge the military's supremacy often face severe repercussions, including arrest, exile, or assassination.

Pakistan military's pervasive influence extends to the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, further entrenching its power. Judges and police officers are often pressured to align with military interests, compromising the rule of law and the administration of justice.

This lack of judicial independence and impartiality exacerbates the culture of impunity enjoyed by the military, allowing it to act with little regard for legal or ethical constraints.

Moreover, the military's dominance has far-reaching implications for Pakistan's foreign policy and international relations.

The military's strategic priorities often dictate the country's diplomatic engagements and alliances, sometimes at odds with broader national interests. This militarised approach to foreign policy can lead to tensions with neighbouring countries and complicate efforts to pursue peaceful and cooperative regional relations.

The consequences of the military's entrenched power are acutely felt in regions like Balochistan, where local populations have long suffered under military repression.

The province, rich in natural resources, has been a focal point of the military's extractive policies, leading to widespread displacement, human rights abuses, and economic marginalisation of the Baloch people.

The military's heavy-handed tactics, including forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, have fueled resentment and insurgency, further destabilising the region and perpetuating a cycle of violence and repression.

Despite the military's overwhelming influence, pockets of resistance and calls for reform persist within Pakistani society. Civil society organizations, human rights activists, and independent journalists continue to advocate for greater transparency, accountability, and civilian oversight of the military.

International pressure and advocacy also play a crucial role in highlighting human rights abuses and pushing for democratic reforms. However, these efforts face significant challenges due to the military's entrenched power and its ability to suppress dissent through coercive measures.

The military's dominance in Pakistan extends far beyond its primary role, permeating every aspect of society, from the economy to politics and beyond. This concentration of power undermines democratic institutions, stifles economic growth, and exacerbates social inequalities. The military's unchecked authority poses a significant challenge to the aspirations of the Pakistani people for a just, equitable, and prosperous society.

Addressing this issue requires concerted efforts from both domestic and international actors to promote democratic governance, ensure accountability, and protect human rights. Only by curbing the military's overreach can Pakistan hope to achieve true democracy and sustainable development for all its citizens.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.