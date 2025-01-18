Rohit Sharma confirms participation in Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) India Test captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his participation in Mumbai's upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC ground starting on January 23.

When asked about the same during the press conference for the Champions Trophy and England ODI series squad announcement, Rohit replied, "Yes, I will."

Earlier this week, Rohit joined Mumbai's squad for a training session at Wankhede Stadium which sparked speculation regarding his participation in the upcoming fixture following BCCI's diktat of playing domestic cricket for international cricketers when available.

However, Rohit clarified that due to the busy international calendar players don't get much time to play in domestic cricket so frequently.

"If you go back and watch our calendar, there hasn't been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on. You do get that time when you finish IPL, and if there's nothing happening right after that.

"But if you see our domestic season, it starts in October, maybe September. And it gets over by March, February-March. And that is the time India plays a lot of cricket as well," Rohit said.

"So, guys who are not playing certain formats and have time, and then there is domestic cricket happening, then they will play. But the last 6-7 years, I can at least tell about what has happened with me since I have started playing Test cricket regularly, which is from 2019. You hardly have any time.

"And then when you play so much international cricket through the year, you need some time off as well as a cricketer just to refresh, get your mind right, just to be ready for the upcoming season," he added.

Rohit's last Ranji Trophy appearance came in November 2015. However, his recent slump in Test form during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia raised questions over his spot in the red-ball team.

Meanwhile, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said everyone should play domestic cricket whenever they're available, adding that sometimes it is difficult for all format players.

"I don't think it's a diktat. I think everyone should, when available. Sometimes, to be fair to a lot of the players, it's difficult if you're playing all three formats. You don't get as much time, but there's no doubt. You'll probably find most guys playing this round of the Ranji Trophy. There's been a little bit of time," Agarkar said.

"And those who are available and fit, obviously, you expect people to play," he added.

