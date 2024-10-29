Rodri, Bonmati shine at Ballon d'Or: Historic wins for Man City and Barca stars

Paris, Oct 29 (IANS) Rodrigo has won the 2024 Men’s Ballon d'Or trophy and in doing so, becomes the first Manchester City player to claim the coveted honour at the Theatre du Chatelet on Monday.

The Spaniard's contributions to Manchester City's Premier League and Spain's 2024 European Championship winning campaign saw him pip Real Madrid trio Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal who completed the top four.

The Man City midfielder has suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out of the 2024/25 season and was seen with crutches at the event.

"I try to improve every day, try to level up my game. I am just trying to take care of myself. Rest, enjoy the free time with my family and come back stronger,” said Rodri at the event.

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati became the second woman to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or consecutively after teammate Alexia Putellas won the award in 2021 and 2022. Barca Femini completed a clean sweep with Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo rounding out the top three.

"It's incredible. It's fascinating. Four Ballon d'Or winners. Like I said, it could have been any of the players that are sitting here because they all deserve it.

"I'm so proud to be a part of Barcelona. It's a unique and wonderful club. I'm so thankful because the club has given me everything since I was 14 and I hope to keep winning titles for them," said Bonmati.

Lamine Yamal, the 17-year old that lit up the 2024 European Championship in Spain’s title winning campaign, won the Kopa trophy for his incredible breakout season. Yamal pipped Arda Guler and Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo.

"It’s a pride to receive this trophy. I dedicate this prize to my mother, my grandmother, to the team, the coaches. It's for those who supported me. Visça el Barca y La capital," said Yamal at the award ceremony.

US Women’s national team head coach Emma Hayes and Los Blancos’ Carlo Ancelotti won the honour of women’s and men’s coach of the year respectively.

Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez won the Yashin Trophy for his heroics that won Argentina their second consecutive Copa America honour.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane’s incredible goal-scoring prowess saw the duo share the Gerd Muller Trophy, which is awarded to the highest goal scorer. The duo ended their tally on an astounding 52 goals each.

Real Madrid, the club that reportedly refused to travel for the event following Vinicius’ trophy snub, was awarded the 2024 Club of the year honour.

