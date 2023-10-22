Rockets hit Iraqi base housing US forces in Iraq

Baghdad, Oct 22 (IANS) At least two Katyusha rockets struck a military airbase housing US military experts and agencies in Iraq's western province of Anbar on Sunday, an Iraqi army source said.

The attacks occurred in the early morning when the rockets landed in the Ayn al-Asad Airbase near the town of al-Baghdadi, nearly 190 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, an officer from the Iraqi army told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The source said the attacks caused no casualties and only minor material damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In recent days, a militia group, which calls itself"the Islamic Resistance in Iraq," claimed to have launched rocket and drone attacks on military bases housing US forces across the country. The group also claimed responsibility for similar attacks on US military forces in Syria.

