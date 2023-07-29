Robust civil society important for functioning of democracy, says Rajnath Singh

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that a robust and enlightened civil society is essential for functioning of democracy.

He said that various sectors including education, health sector, gender equality, and environment have attained significant quantifiable progress where both governments and the civil society institutions have worked hand-in-hand.

“Many of the government’s landmark initiatives including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan, etc., have brought significant transformational and attitudinal changes in the society, were complemented by civil society organizations,” he said while addressing C20 India Summit in Jaipur.

He said that the civil society organisations can act as force-multipliers for the governments.

He said that the Civil 20 Engagement Group, or the C20, launched as an official G20 Engagement Group in 2013, plays an important role under the rubric of G20.

The event was attended by spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi, the Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and many delegates from India and abroad.

