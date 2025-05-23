Roadshow planned in Ahmedabad as PM Modi to visit Gujarat for first time post Op-Sindoor

Ahmedabad, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his home state of Gujarat on May 26 and 27, marking his first trip to the state after Operation Sindoor that targeted terror launch pads in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A grand welcome is being planned in Ahmedabad, with a massive roadshow scheduled in the evening of May 26.

Over 50,000 BJP workers are expected to attend the celebrations, alongside thousands of residents. The roadshow is likely to cause traffic diversions, and security has been tightened in anticipation of the high-profile event.

The roadshow, expected to draw lakhs of supporters, will span a 2-km route from Airport Circle to Indira Bridge.

The entire stretch will be decked out in national colors, featuring tricolor flags and special lighting to create a patriotic atmosphere, said officials.

“This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Gujarat after Operation Sindoor. People are preparing to welcome him in grand fashion,” said Devang Dani, chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Standing Committee.

“Preparations are already underway. Various communities will line the route to greet him.” The city’s BJP unit is pulling out all the stops for the event.

PM Modi will visit three key districts of Gujarat—Dahod, Kachchh, and Gandhinagar.

A major highlight of the trip will be PM Modi’s visit to Dahod, where he will review progress on a landmark railway project aimed at manufacturing high-power electric locomotives under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The factory, backed by Siemens India as the technology partner, is slated to produce 1,200 state-of-the-art 9,000 horsepower electric freight locomotives over the next decade.

These engines will serve both domestic and international markets, in line with India’s growing ambitions in the export sector. The foundation stone for the Dahod plant was laid by PM Modi on April 20, 2022.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 26,000 crore, according to an official statement.

