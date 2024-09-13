Road crashes kill 793 people in Cambodia in first half of 2024

Phnom Penh, Sep 13 (IANS) Cambodia recorded 793 deaths from road accidents in the first half of 2024, up from 756 in the same period last year, National Police said in a report on Friday.

The accidents also injured 2,116 others during the period this year, up from 2,072 over the same period last year.

Speeding accounted for 40 per cent of the accidents, and neglecting to give way and not driving on the right side of the road represented 33 per cent, National Police Deputy Chief Lt. Gen. Chev Hak said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that overtaking driving, alcoholic driving, drowsy driving, vehicle problems and weather factors accounted for the remaining 27 per cent.

A total of 1,534 road accidents were recorded in the first half of this year, down from 1,548 cases in the same period last year.

Road accidents are the leading cause of deaths and injuries, costing the Southeast Asian nation about 466 million US dollars a year.

