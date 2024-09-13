Manipur Cong leaders visit PMO; urge PM Modi to restore normalcy in violence-struck state

New Delhi/Imphal, Sep 13 (IANS) Congress leaders from Manipur on Friday submitted a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the national capital, urging PM Narendra Modi to visit the northeastern state affected by ethnic violence to restore peace and normalcy.

Manipur unit Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh accompanied by AICC member Ningombam Bupenda Meitei on Friday went to South Block and submitted the letter to the Prime Minister's Office requesting PM Modi to visit Manipur.

Singh in his letter said that Manipur has been in turmoil for the last 16 months since May 3, 2023, and the people of the state have been eagerly waiting for his (PM Modi's) presence in the state to place their voices of helplessness to him.

"As you are also aware that the turmoil has devastated the entire state with nearly a lakh of the state's population being internally displaced and hundreds of human lives being taken away, leaving the entire state into a complete chaos.

"Moreover, the recent attacks through aerial bombing using sophisticated drones, RPGs (Rocket-Propelled Grenades) and missiles on civilians since September 1 have further escalated the turmoil with unprecedented pain, trauma, fear and complete helplessness among the people of Manipur," the Congress leader said in his letter to PM Modi.

Singh, who is also a member of the Manipur Assembly, told IANS over the phone that he requested the Prime Minister to visit Manipur at the earliest as his visit, for the sake of humanity, would be of great strength in restoring peace and normalcy in the ethnic crisis-ridden state.

The people of Manipur are longing to meet the PM on the soil of Manipur, the state Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X said: "Today, Poknapham, the widely circulated Manipuri newspaper, has a prominent front-page story saying that the state BJP has been asked by the BJP HQ in New Delhi to close its palatial office in Imphal."

"State BJP office bearers have also been told to remain on high alert. What is happening in Manipur? The Governor is part-time and based in Guwahati. For the past 45 days, the Chief Secretary has not been in the state,” the former Union Minister said.

Last week, Manipur witnessed several violent incidents since September 1, leaving at least 12 people, including two women, elderly persons and a retired soldier, dead and over 20 others injured.

Of the 12 deaths, six were killed in Jiribam, inhabited by people from different communities.

In view of the escalating violence, mobile Internet service was suspended in five districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching -- for five days (till September 15).

Apprehending fresh trouble in the valley regions, including in the state capital Imphal and its adjoining areas, district authorities on September 10 reimposed curfew for an indefinite period in three districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal.

The Higher and Technical Education Department and the Directorate of Education, in two separate orders, closed all schools, colleges and technical institutions till September 14, considering the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

