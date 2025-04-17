RJD MLA cries political vendetta, threat to life after surrendering in Danapur Court

Patna, April 17 (IANS) RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav on Thursday made explosive claims outside the Danapur court, alleging a political conspiracy to frame him in a case related to a disputed property and also a threat to his life.

Yadav, a MLA from Danapur, claimed that elements within the NDA government were attempting to derail his political career ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections this year.

“The NDA government doesn't want me to contest from Danapur. They know they can’t win here if I’m around,” Yadav told media persons.

He claimed that a builder, with alleged ties to police officials, was behind a conspiracy to frame him in a legal case.

The controversy revolves around a building constructed on disputed land. Yadav said he was approached by local people and harassed by the builder.

“I had just called a Panchayat to resolve the issue. That’s why the builder turned against me. He’s a tainted man,” he said.

He also expressed concerns for his personal safety, saying, “I suspect they might kill me during court appearances. If I stay alive, I will file a bail petition. They are conspiring to kill me.”

Yadav is considered a Bahubali (strongman) and is known for his stronghold in the Danapur region.

The case relates to land dispute and construction issues, but Yadav insists it’s being used as a tool to suppress his political rise.

Yadav's allegations are likely to heat up the political discourse in Bihar, especially as the Opposition accuses the ruling NDA of targeting leaders using state machinery.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, such claims could further polarise the campaign.

Amid rising political tensions in Bihar, JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Yadav, branding him a 'Bahubali' known for extortion and dismissing Yadav's claims of political conspiracy.

“Yadav is a Bahubali. He is known for illegal activities like extortion,” Neeraj Kumar said while responding to Yadav’s allegations of conspiracy by the NDA government.

Kumar clarified that the district administration has not withdrawn his security, but it was Yadav himself who refused to accept it, opting instead for private security.

“He’s now crying that he might be killed during the court appearance. He claims himself as a Bahubali then why is he afraid?” Kumar questioned.

In a sarcastic jab at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Neeraj added, “He should visit Yadav in Beur Jail and take notes on the heat he claims is being applied by Nitish Kumar’s government.”

Yadav, his brother Pinku Yadav, Chiku Yadav and Shravan Yadav surrendered in the court of Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Kumari on Thursday. They will stay in Beur Central Jail in Patna.

