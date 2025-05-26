RJD leader shot dead in Bihar's Buxar

Patna, May 26 (IANS) RJD Labour Cell leader Arjun Yadav was gunned down near an under-construction thermal power plant in Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Chausa police station.

According to eyewitnesses, three unidentified bikers chased Arjun Yadav, who was travelling in Thar SUV. When he stopped at a roadside shop to buy lassi, just a short distance from the plant's gate, the three bikers arrived and opened fire at him.

After committing the crime, they fled from the scene towards Bechanpurwa village.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Yadav, who was critically injured, was immediately shifted to Varanasi for advanced medical treatment, but he succumbed due to multiple gunshot injuries.

As the news of the firing incident spread, shops in Chausa Gola and near the thermal power plant were shut down in protest and concern.

A large crowd of villagers gathered outside Arjun Yadav's home, expressing shock and anger over the incident.

Family members stated that Yadav had no known personal enmity, further deepening the mystery surrounding the case.

Senior police officials, including SP Shubham Arya and DSP, reached the spot with a heavy police force.

The Thar SUV has been recovered, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called in to conduct an investigation. They have recovered three spent cartridges from the scene.

Police are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas in an attempt to identify the three bikers involved in the murder.

Arjun Yadav was not only a labour cell leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) but also associated with the water pipeline work in the 1320 MW thermal power project.

He was widely respected in the region for his active role in labour issues and community welfare.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of political activists in the area, especially those involved in infrastructure and industrial projects.

