Ritu Rani Academy picked as Hockey India inducts two new Academy Members

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Continuing its effort to unearth young talent at the grassroots level, Hockey India on Tuesday inducted two new Academy Members to take the total to 51 across the country.

Southern Alpha Sports Academy from Bangalore and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy from Patiala are the two new Academy Members to be inducted after a decision was formally made by the Hockey India Executive Body at the 13th Congress held on November 3 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium meeting hall.

With the inclusion of new members, Hockey India currently has 27 Permanent Members, 33 Associate Members, 51 Academy Members and 2 Hoc-Key Members.

The Southern Alpha Sports Academy, based in Bangalore, Karnataka was founded byParthasarathi Jha. The academy promises excellence in a variety of sports programmes.

Named after former Indian women's hockey captain Ritu Rani, the Ritu Rani Hockey Academy was founded by Harsh Sharma and has Baljinder Singh as the Director of the Academy. The academy is based in Patiala, Punjab, the Hockey India informed in a release on Tuesday.

Speaking on the newly inducted Academy Members, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “It is a proud moment for us at Hockey India to have two new Academy Members -- Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy- on board. It truly strengthens our efforts in developing the sport and discovering new talent at the grassroots level. I would like to wish both the Academies the very best and may they continue their exemplary work for the welfare of the sport."

Echoing the President’s thoughts, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "With more academies coming into the fold, the sport is growing in varied ways at the grassroots level and we are delighted to have Southern Alpha Sports Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy on board as new Academy Members."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.