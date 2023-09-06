Rice, soil from every house for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav finale

Lucknow, Sep 6 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from September 11 to October 30, under which soil from every household in the state will be collected and taken to Delhi.

Chief secretary D.S. Mishra said there should be a festive environment in the state during this period.

Through cultural programmes, youth should be familiarised with the main events and prominent participants of the independence movement, he said.

As per the plan, soil and rice will be collected from all homes from September 11 to October 13.

From October 1, this soil will be put into Amrit Kalash and a Kalash Yatra will begin across the state from October 13.

On October 27, all the Kalash will be collected at the Jhulelal Vatika in Lucknow where a massive programme will be organised.

These will then be sent to Delhi in a special train.

On October 30, the Kalash will be taken to the Kartavya Path in Delhi for the grand finale of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mishra said that during the campaign, every house should be visited from where one fistful of soil and a little bit of rice should be collected.

Yuva Mangal Dal, Mahila Mangal Dal, Anganwadi workers, MCC, NSS, scouts guides will be roped in for this work.

“The collections should be put together in a large kalash at the block level in rural areas and local body level in urban areas. While this is being done, there should be celebrations and a sense of festivity. Martyrs and freedom fighters should be remembered. There should be special emphasis on participation of women in the programmes,” the Chief Secretary said.

The kalash will be decorated and painted in the shades of the Tricolour.

