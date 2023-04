Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Sofia

Sofia, April 1 (IANS) The second leg of this year's FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series kicked off here in the Arena Sofia Hall.

"For the 12th time, Sofia hosts this real feast," city deputy mayor Miroslav Borshosh said at the opening ceremony of the three-day event, reports Xinhua.

"It means that we have performed magnificently and that we are trusted globally," Borshosh said, adding that gymnasts from 36 countries and regions have come to participate in the competition.

The first leg of the 2023 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup series was held in Greece earlier this month. Tashkent of Uzbekistan, Baku of Azerbaijan, and Milan of Italy will host the other three.

