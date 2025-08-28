RGHS scam: Man accused of embezzling lakhs of rupees arrested

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) The police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar have arrested one Kamlesh Rathore, operator of Sahakari Upbhokta Medical Store, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head in connection with a major scam under the state government’s Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

The accused is charged with embezzling lakhs of rupees by preparing fake medical bills besides committing acts of forgery.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that the scam came to light when a fake OPD slip was used to raise a medicine bill at the CMHO office.

During verification, irregularities were detected, and the concerned doctor, when summoned, denied issuing such prescriptions. Taking the case seriously, a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the arrest of the accused.

A special police team, led by Additional SP Chiranjilal Meena and DSP Harshraj Singh Khareda, traced Rathore through technical surveillance and nabbed him from Pithampur, 40 km from Indore, after intensive questioning.

Investigations revealed that Kamlesh Rathore, along with Rahul Kumar Jain, a contract computer operator at the government satellite hospital in Jhalawar, had masterminded the fraud.

The duo fabricated fake RGHS prescriptions, listed costly medicines and tests, and then generated false bills using the seal and signature of government doctors. Earlier, computer operator Rahul Kumar Jain was arrested and remains in judicial custody.

Rathore, who had been absconding, has now been apprehended.

The operation was executed by a team including Head Constable Manendra Chaudhary (Circle Office Jhalawar), Head Constable Gautam Chand, Constable Mangilal (Thana Sadar), Constable Suresh (Thana Jhalrapatan), and Constable Ravi Sen (Cyber Thana). Police are further investigating the case to identify others involved in the scam.

