RG Kar tragedy: Junior doctors now calls for extending protests to New Delhi

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), the umbrella body of junior doctors protesting against the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, on Wednesday asserted that they will now take protests beyond the state to Delhi if the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe in the matter does not come to a specific conclusion at the earliest.

“Our question is not just about the failure of the state government. We have questions for the CBI as well. We are unable to have full faith in the CBI since in the past we have seen how the previous cases handled by the CBI failed to reach a specific conclusion. In this case, we will not allow any kind of setting. If necessary, we will go to New Delhi and extend our protest demonstrations there," said Debasish Halder, one of the lead faces of the junior doctors’ movements on the issue, at the end of their mega rally.

He said that there are several cases in West Bengal where the CBI is yet to come to a logical conclusion. "If necessary, we will involve the victims in such cases in our movements at the national capital," Halder said.

Kinjal Nanda, another face of the movement, thanked the common people for joining them in their protests and said that their ongoing cease-work agitation which has been resumed from Tuesday morning will continue unless their demands are fulfilled.

Popular actress Sohini Sarkar, who joined the protest rally expressing solidarity with their cause, said that the present movement is not restricted to the representatives from the medical fraternity.

"This is a mass movement now for ensuring the safe future of the next generation. This movement is also against the patriarchal society and the typical patriarchal mentality. The movement is against setting limits for women by those holding that patriarchal mentality," she said.

