RG Kar case: Will not challenge court verdict, says convict’s sister

Kolkata, Jan 18 (IANS) Hours after a special court in Kolkata, on Saturday, found civic volunteer Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, the convict's elder sister has made it clear that they will not challenge the verdict in any higher legal forum in the coming days.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced by the special court on Monday, where the maximum punishment can be the death penalty and the minimum punishment can be life imprisonment.

Whatever might be the sentence of Monday, the family members of the convict will not challenge the same at a higher legal forum, Roy’s elder sister made it clear while speaking to the media persons on Saturday evening.

“We apologise to the members of the victim’s family. The law has found my brother guilty and he will be punished accordingly. I have nothing else to say. The administration will do what is right. What we desire really does not matter,” the victim’s elder sister claimed. She also said that she did not have much connection with her brother for quite some time.

“I was not aware of his present whereabouts much,” she said. On Monday, before the sentence will be pronounced, the judge of the special court Anirban Das will separately hear the closing statements of both Sanjay Roy as well as the parents of the victim.

The trial process in the case started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered in a seminar hall with the R.G. Kar premises in the morning of August 9 last year. The conviction process was completed after 162 days from the date of the crime.

While the accused has been convicted in the rape and murder case, the angle of tampering evidence in the matter is still alive.

