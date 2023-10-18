Reward for information on cab driver who hit Indian-origin mother in UK

London, Oct 18 (IANS) A UK-based independent charity is offering a reward of 5,000 pounds for information about a cab driver, who hit a 37-year-old Indian-origin mother in West London, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Rajdeep Kaur was crossing the North Hyde Lane in Hounslow on February 3 along with her 13-month-old daughter in a pram when a BMW overtook the line of traffic in the wrong direction and hit her, narrowly missing the pram.

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for any information they receive that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for the hit-and-run in Hounslow, a Metropolitan Police release said on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are very much with Mrs Kaur, a mother whose life will never be the same again due to her injuries," Alexa Loukas, London Regional Manager at charity Crimestoppers, said.

The BMW did not stop at the scene and Kaur was thrown several feet in the air, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The pram remained in the road with the potential of being struck by further vehicles. The baby was luckily unhurt, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the silver BMW is local to the Hounslow area.

Witnesses to the incident captured the number plates of the car, but these were later found to be cloned. The car was a BMW X5.

"If you have any information about this tragedy, you can speak up and tell our charity what you know. Lots of people mistakenly think we are part of the police. We are completely independent and will never judge or ask for any of your personal details," Loukas said.

"What you tell us could help find some kind of justice for Mrs Kaur and her family and help make our streets safer for everyone," she added.

After the accident, emergency services were called and Kaur was taken to hospital with leg and pelvis injuries.

After being in the hospital for several months, she survived but has extremely limited mobility and is now unable to care independently for her daughter.

She is now able to walk a few steps with the aid of a walking frame, but will never make a full recovery from her injuries.

"This is a very distressing case. Mrs Kaur thankfully survived but has sustained injuries that will change her life forever. It was only fortunate that her 13-month daughter was not hurt too," Detective Constable Davina Nash, who has been leading the investigation, said.

"If you have information about the driver or anything else that could secure justice for the victim, the charity Crimestoppers guarantees you will stay completely anonymous. They are available on the phone or via their website 24/7, 365 days a year," Nash added.

