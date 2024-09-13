Revanth Reddy for developing Greater Hyderabad as a clean city like Indore

Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wants Greater Hyderabad to be developed as a clean city on the lines of Indore and directed officials to prepare plans in this regard.

He asked the officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) on Friday to visit Indore, the cleanest city in the country, and conduct a study on the systems and procedures adopted there.

During a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to find out the agencies and voluntary organisations involved in the efficient maintenance of Indore. He asked officials to hold discussions with the agencies and rope in them as partners to develop Hyderabad as a clean city.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the officials will also study the mobilisation of resources by the Indore Municipal Corporation for the maintenance of the clean city.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review on the development of Hyderabad and also progress in the road works, footpaths, cleaning, and other works taken up under the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the construction of 811 km of roads, which was taken up under the strategic road development programme in Hyderabad in five years ago, and the poor maintenance of the roads.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the GHMC should focus on garbage collection along with the proper maintenance of the roads. The authorities were asked to develop a mechanism for the supervision of garbage collection from every house regularly by using new technology like GIS and QR scan, if necessary.

The Chief Minister also advised the officials to make clear plans for the mobilisation of funds for the ongoing works in GHMC. He said temporary adjustments would be made for the payment of the pending dues.

The GHMC officials were instructed to find ways to increase revenues and also plug the loopholes in income generation. The mechanism to closely monitor revenues from GHMC property rents, advertisements, and hoardings will also be strengthened.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to speed up the work of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The CM made it clear that the displaced persons from the Musi catchment area will be provided rehabilitation and resettlement. The displaced should be given the assurance of rehabilitation without giving a scope of injustice to them. The CM ordered the officials to visit the resettlement colonies and enquire about the necessary infrastructure created in the habitations.

