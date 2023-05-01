Restrictions in Peshawar amid reports of attempts to sabotage law & order

Peshawar, May 1 (IANS) The deputy commissioner of Peshawar in Pakistan has imposed Section 144 in the city for three days till May 3 to prevent a "breach of peace" after "credible" reports on attempts to "sabotage" the law and order situation emerged, the media reported.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time, Dawn reported.

In a notification dated April 30, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad said that the law enforcement agencies had provided credible information that "non-state actors and miscreants are planning to sabotage the general law and order and peaceful atmosphere in the district", Dawn reported.

"And to prevent a breach of peace, it is imperative to take extraordinary measures in the greater public interest," he stated.

The deputy commissioner also highlighted that there was an apprehension of miscreants trying to exploit any unlawful gatherings and assemblies "by way of terrorist/militant activity" and lead to a mishap.

It added that anyone found violating the order shall be proceeded against Section 188 of the PPC.

The Section 144 ban is enforced by the police who register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of the ban. Section 188 carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison or fine or both.

The development comes as the PTI has announced a Labour Day rally in the city today, which will be led by former minister Pervez Khattak, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.