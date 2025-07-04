Residents evacuate quake-hit island village of Toshima in Japan

Tokyo, July 4 (IANS) Residents of an island in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima have begun evacuating on Friday amid a series of earthquakes, local media reported.

On Friday morning, residents of the village of Toshima on Akusekijima, part of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture, departed by ship, heading to the city of Kagoshima, where they are expected to stay in temporary accommodation.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck off the Tokara island chain on Thursday, following over 1,000 felt temblors in the area in nearly two weeks, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The weather agency said the temblor, measuring a lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akusekijima, was the first with such an intensity to be recorded in the village of Toshima since comparable data became available in 1919.

Following Thursday's quake, local authorities in Toshima, consisting of seven inhabited islands and five uninhabited ones, pledged to evacuate residents willing to leave Akusekijima.

The first group of 13 people up to the age of 80 aboard the ship was scheduled to reach Kagoshima shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Friday, the report said.

The officials said the evacuation was expected to last for about a week, noting residents from other islands may also be evacuated, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the the public broadcaster NHK.

Similarly on June 3, Japanese authorities had urged the evacuation of all 89 residents of a small southern island following a powerful earthquake. Latest in a series of over 1,000 tremors that have recently struck the region.

The island of Akuseki, part of the Tokara island chain located south of Japan’s Kyushu region, has experienced 1,031 quakes since June 21.

A similar surge in seismic activity occurred in the Tokara area in September 2023, when 346 earthquakes were recorded, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Japan, situated at the convergence of four major tectonic plates along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

Home to approximately 125 million people, the country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes annually and accounts for about 18 per cent of the world’s seismic activity.

