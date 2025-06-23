‘Reserves the right to respond directly’: Qatar on Iran’s retaliatory action

Doha, June 23 (IANS) Qatar on Monday announced that it reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent following Iran’s retaliatory attack on the US bases in Qatar.

“We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent to the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law,” said Qatar’s Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed Al Ansari.

He added that the State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“We reassure that Qatar’s air defences successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles. We also emphasise that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security,” Ansari said.

He said that Qatar calls for the immediate cessation of all military actions and for a serious return to the negotiating table and dialogue.

Ansari emphasised that Qatar was one of the first countries to warn against the dangers of Israeli escalation in the region.

“We have consistently called for diplomatic solutions to be prioritised and have stressed the importance of good-neighbourliness and avoiding escalation,” Ansari said.

He pointed out that reaffirmed that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people.

Ansari added that the US base had been evacuated earlier, following established security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region.

“All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others. We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack,” he said.

Earlier, Iran reportedly fired six missiles towards US military bases based in Iraq and Qatar.

As per media reports, the operation was named “Annunciation of Victory”. However, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

Reports also said that the US activated its air defence system at the Ain Al-Asad airbase in Iraq as well.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that the US is closely monitoring threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

