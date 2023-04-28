UP reports 510 new Covid cases, single death in one day

Lucknow, April 28 (IANS) As many as 510 fresh Covid cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday whereas one patient from Jaunpur succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 23,676 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, health officials said.

With the fresh cases, the test positivity rate in the state stood at 1.5 per cent, as per health department's data.

Meanwhile, 830 patients have recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has surged to 3,550 in the state.

Lucknow recorded 66 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active cases count to 647 in the state capital.

However, 121 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said no hospitalisation has been reported so far.

Of the fresh infections, the highest 14 cases were reported from Chinhat community health centre (CHC), followed by seven from Red Cross CHC, five cases each from Aliganj, N K Road and Sarojini Nagar CHCs and four cases each from Alambagh and Indira Nagar CHCs.

The remaining cases were reported from different areas across the city.

District Surveillance Officer Nishant Nirwan, said, "All those diagnosed with Covid-19 had mild symptoms and were asked to remain in home isolation. As of now, the number of patients admitted to various hospitals with the disease stands at 12. These patients have co-morbidities and were tested Covid positive accidently. Their health conditions are now stable."

"The positivity rate (the number of samples tested positive per 100) has decreased by half from 2.8 to 1.4 in the past week," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.