Renowned art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

Raigad, Aug 2 (IANS) In a shocker, renowned art director Nitin Desai was found hanging in a case of suspected suicide at his N.D. Studios here, early on Wednesday, official sources said.

The Karjat Police rushed to his studio for investigations and the cause of the suicide was not clear.

The end came just three days before Desai’s 58th birthday on Sunday (August 6), even as top Bollywood personalities mourned his sudden demise.

Police were attempting to verify if he has left behind any suicide note at the studio or any other location.

Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films like 'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', etc.

