IS-related ADF kills 23 civilians in eastern Congo, kidnaps dozens: UN

United Nations, March 1 (IANS) Attacks by the Islamic State (IS)-related Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have killed at least 23 civilians, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing local authorities, said the deadly escalation occurred in several Ituri Province villages on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Dozens more people were kidnapped in the raids, while other villagers fled to neighbouring areas for safety," OCHA said. "ADF attacks were also reported in Beni Territory of North Kivu Province on Wednesday, killing 17 civilians."

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group operating in the forests of the eastern DRC. The rebel group is blamed for causing havoc in villages in the eastern DRC.

The office said that in South Kivu Province, insecurity remains a significant concern, including in the provincial capital, Bukavu, where local medical sources report that explosions on Thursday at an M23 rally killed at least 11 people and injured dozens more in Bukavu city centre.

OCHA said its partners temporarily suspended assessments of humanitarian needs in the area following the explosions. They have since resumed.

"Local authorities in South Kivu also estimate that more than 125,000 people have been displaced since early February amid clashes in the south-east of Bukavu," the humanitarians said.

"Most of these people have sought shelter in schools, churches and soccer fields, and ongoing clashes in the area are hindering humanitarian access.

"Our colleagues at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) tell us the number of Congolese civilians fleeing the conflict continues to rise," said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported.

"In just two weeks, 60,000 men, women and children have fled the DRC to Burundi, some walking hundreds of kilometers in desperate search for safety."

Dujarric told reporters at a regular briefing that UNHCR and partners are stepping up assistance, setting up tents, food distribution and water to new arrivals. Relief items such as sleeping materials, buckets and soap are also being distributed.

