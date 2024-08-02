Regional conference in Thailand explores digital economy cooperation

Bangkok, Aug 2 (IANS) Policymakers, industry executives, representatives of associations and experts gathered in Thailand's capital to share insights on digital economy cooperation and development in Southeast Asia at a regional conference.

Organised by telecommunications company China Mobile, the conference went under the theme "Connecting Through Data, Innovating the Future," covering various digital economy topics, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing the conference, Gao Tongqing, executive vice president of China Mobile Communications Group, highlighted the new opportunities brought by advanced technologies including 5G and artificial intelligence, stressing the company's commitment to further cooperate with partners in Southeast Asia in the digital field.

Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong noted in his speech that Thailand aims to become a digital economy hub under the policy of "The New Growth Engine of Thailand" which consists of three small engines, namely raising digital capability, creating digital security, and developing digital workforce.

Malaysian Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching introduced her country's digital industry and called on Southeast Asian countries to address challenges related to artificial intelligence, data governance and cybersecurity ethics.

Other representatives from Singapore, Laos, and Indonesia attended a panel discussion on promoting the development and interconnection of digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

The conference also launched an initiative to jointly build a new digital economy foundation in Southeast Asia, while witnessing the signing of memorandums of understanding between the company and different partners in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.