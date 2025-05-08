Redesigning roles can help Indian employers close talent gaps in tech workforce

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Even as roles in the technology industry are being reshaped by automation and AI, employers in India should consider a strategy of ‘role redesign’ to solve talent needs and maintain competitiveness, according to a study on Thursday.

The research from Pearson, a global learning company, looked at how the tech workforce might evolve and be reshaped by emerging technology over the next five years in the country.

For this, the study focused on five of the most common and high-value tech roles in India -- system software developers, programmers, network architects, system architects/engineers, and system analysts.

The findings showed that these highly valued workers will save nearly half a day a week by 2029 -- just by augmenting and automating key tasks with technology.

It urges employers to start thinking creatively and proactively about redesigning roles to help use technology more effectively and employees use this saved time for upskilling.

“In India’s rapidly evolving digital economy, businesses cannot afford to treat workforce development as an afterthought. Our study shows that by strategically redesigning roles and not replacing them, employers can unlock significant value within their existing teams,” said Vinay Kumar Swamy, Country Head- Pearson India.

The strategy can help employers better utilise current workers rather than replace them with newly skilled ones. This will essentially solve talent needs from within their own workforce and provide job agility and security for these valued employees.

“With up to 17 hours of monthly time savings per tech professional by 2029, the opportunity is not just to bridge talent gaps, but to transform the very nature of work. Pearson sees role redesigning as a forward-thinking solution that aligns people, productivity, and innovation critically to sustain India’s global tech leadership,” Swamy said.

By examining how automation and new technologies are likely to impact tech roles, the study was able to identify that LLM chatbots (such as Copilot or ChatGPT) and RPA for Internal Processes (software robotics) hold the greatest potential to save time.

Looking at the impact on hours spent on tasks within the roles in a working week, the research found that between 2.5 hours and 3.9 hours a week could be saved in 5 years. This creates an opportunity to rethink how roles are structured and redefine what “core” tasks will remain with human employees.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.