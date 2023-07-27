‘Red Diary’ an imaginary concept, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur, July 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the talks about ‘red diary’ is nothing but an imaginary concept and the Prime Minister should talk about ‘red tomatoes’ instead of ‘red diary’.

“I know nothing of ‘red diary’ but I know about ‘red cylinder’ which has wreaked havoc and is a real loot, costing Rs 1150. People will show red flags to BJP,” the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the scheme who availed LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

The Chief Minister transferred Rs 155 crore to the accounts of 36 lakh beneficiaries.

“‘Red diary’ is nothing but an imaginary concept. The PM, instead of talking about it, should talk about red tomatoes and the red faces of people (angry with inflation),” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attacked Congress in Sikar saying that Congress government means ‘shop of loot’ and ‘market of lies’.

“The new product of the loot shop is the ‘red diary’. This will finish Congress in upcoming polls,” the Prime Minister said.

